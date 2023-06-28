Shah Rukh Khan is all set to explode like never before at the Indian box office. After delivering historical success like Pathaan, the superstar is ready to set the big screen on fire with Jawan. The film is carrying huge pre-release buzz and is one of the most anticipated Indian films right now. Now here’s a big update about its teaser!

Shah Rukh Khan’s creepy yet intriguing look has struck the right chord with the viewers, and all they want is the teaser. The demand is intense, as we can see fans trending it on social media every other day. The actor was even asked about the teaser during his recent ‘AskSRK’ session, and he replied to it by saying, “It’s all ready getting other assets in place. Don’t worry, it’s all in a happy place.”

As per Bollywood Hungama’s report, the Jawan teaser is all set to be launched digitally on either the 7th or 15th of July. Yes, you read that right! A source close to BH states, “Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee will launch the Jawan Teaser in a grand way. It will be the biggest digital launch of all time, and the teaser will blow everyone’s mind. It features Shah Rukh Khan like never before.”

Talking about the Jawan teaser, the source further adds, “The makers are looking to get a special guest to launch the teaser of Jawan in Chennai, and once that has been finalized the date will also. Hence, the variation currently whether it will be released on July 7 or 15.”

It is learnt that a marketing campaign of 2 months is planned, so the date of 7th July seems ideal as Jawan is scheduled to release on 7th September.

Are you excited to catch the Jawan teaser? Share with us through comments. Also, stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

