Shah Ruk Khan is currently on a movie spree with a number of films in his kitty. After leaving everyone in awe of her style with her massively successful Pathaan, the actor is now eyeing the release of his most awaited film Jawan. Amid the buzz around the film, SRK recently proved he is the wittiest actor in the industry and gave away a lot of updates, including the film’s release date.

Jawan will mark SRK’s first outing with Atlee. Apart from him, the movie will also see South heartthrob Nayanthara and Bollywood diva Sanya Malhotra.

Advertisement

Advertisement

King Khan is among the most celebrated Bollywood stars in the world with a massive fan following. As his fans never fail to express their love fo him, SRK also ensures to talk to them on a regular basis via AskSRK on Twitter. As he recently held a Q&A round on the microblogging site, many fans asked about updates on Jawan and Shah Rukh Khan did not shy away from spilling many beans.

As a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan to reveal the movie saying, “Ek baar Jawan dikha do n sir please,” the actor said, “Sure let’s meet on 7th September.”

Sure let’s meet on 7th September. https://t.co/OfvU7hK1CG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

When asked about his plans for the evening, SRK subtly hinted that Jawan is completed saying, “Was thinking will watch Jawaan with Atlee….” As the movie is just a few months away and there are not much promotions surrounding it, a Twitter asked King Khan, “When Jawan trailer will be out sir? and why am feeling there is no enough promotion for jawan?” SRK being SRK replied with utmost confidence, “The fact that you are asking about Jawaan is promotion enough!!”

The fact that you are asking about Jawaan is promotion enough!! https://t.co/ArkLxWWsIZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Was thinking will watch Jawaan with Atlee…. https://t.co/cgG7vXeFpo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Quipping about sending out “Jawan material,” to a fan, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Milta hi hoga…Fed Ex kar diya hai…”

Milta hi hoga…Fed Ex kar diya hai… https://t.co/SsKdzAsbWN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Well, we can understand SRK’s fans being eager to watch his next. For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan will also lead Dunki, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. Comparing the action in the two films, SRK said viewers would witness more of it in Jawan.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Gadar 2 Teaser Out! Sunny Deol aka ‘Pakistan Ka Damad’ Tara Singh Is Set To Take Lahore As ‘Dahej’ In This Much Anticipated Sequel

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News