When Karan Johar was first putting his stepping stone in the film industry with his first movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the director was struggling to get the second lead. Apparently, he had gone to Saif Ali Khan, Chandrachur and other actors, but everyone had said no to him. Then, Salman Khan came as the knight in shining armour and had saved him. Keep scrolling to find out how that panned out.

Karan wanted to cast a star, but no biggies were ready to do the second lead role after Shah Rukh Khan. After facing only rejections, KJo went into depression. However, meeting Salman at Chunky Pandey’s party became a golden opportunity for him.

Years ago, when Salman Khan had appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show, the filmmaker opened up about the incident when Salman helped him get out of that depression zone by saying ‘yes’ to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Karan said, “I remember the first time I ever came into your zone to narrate my first film to you and I met you in the morning, you had only come and ask me because Saif and Chandrachur had already said no to the role and you met me at Chunky Pandey’s party.”

Salman instantly pitched in and said, “Because of you called my sister up, and she thought you’re a great guy and dad’s relationship with your father.” Then Karan continued, “You came to me at the party and said you’re done with shopping and I said yead and you said ‘no one’s gonna do your role you come and meet me tomorrow’.”

“I came to meet you at your house, and I was very nervous. I narrated the first half and at the interval point, you said ‘I’m doing the film’ without listening to the second half, and you said, ‘I know where the film is heading roughly, I would do it’.” And well, that’s how it all came together.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan in pivotal roles. Did you know about this incident? Let us know.

