The re-release of the iconic blockbuster, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha exhilarated the fans to a whole new peak, the demand to watch the iconic movie made the exhibitors increase the shows as well as centers post the re-release, proving the power and magic of the timeless classic. Apart from restoring the film with technological advancements, Zee studios also surprised the fans by attaching the teaser of Gadar 2 in the film. Owing to the excitement of the fans, today the makers have launched the teaser of Gadar 2.

Helmed by Anil Sharma and written by Shaktimaan Talwar, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was based on the love story of Tara Singh and Sakeena, which left an everlasting impact on the hearts of the audiences and still continues to do so. The teaser of Gadar 2, hints that the story begins right from where the story ended in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about this, Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee studios shared, “We are overwhelmed by the response we’ve received for the re-release of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, this proves how Gadar isn’t just a film for the masses but has become an emotion. We decided to launch the teaser of Gadar 2 as a special gift for the fans and it was our strategy to launch the teaser 3 days later digitally, we hope the fans give us equal amount of love and support on Gadar 2 just like they’ve given to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.”

Director Anil Sharma said, “The teaser of Gadar 2 was to hint to the audiences that Tara, Sakeena and Jeete are back to win hearts once again, we thought it was the best way to thank our fans for keeping the legacy of the film alive in their hearts, even after 22 years.”

Actor Sunny Deol expressed, “ Gadar 2 carries forward the legacy of its iconic first part. It’s a blessing to be able to bring back one of India’s most loved family film. At its heart the film would always be an inspiring epic story of love, courage and patriotism. Hope the world welcomes Tara and Sakina again with open arms.”

Adding to this actress Ameesha Patel said, “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was re-released on my birthday and my biggest gift was the love we received from our fans. We felt how strongly the film has been engraved in the hearts of the audiences. The teaser of Gadar 2 starts a new chapter in the story of Tara and Sakeena and we truly hope we fulfill the expectations of our fans, once again.”

The film’s portrayal of the partition of India and its impact on people’s lives struck a chord with the audiences. The epic tale of patriotism, love and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001 and now the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the second instalment of the film.

Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, Gadar 2 stars Superstar Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles.

The movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on 11th August 2023.

Must Read: Adipurush: Prabhas & Kriti Sanon’s Mythological Drama To Have Overpriced Tickets For Seats Next To ‘Reserved Hanuman Ji Seat’? Here’s The Truth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News