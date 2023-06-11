Kareena Kapoor Khan is the queen of sass and drama. Not personally but also professionally. So much so that she was once infamous for dropping out of blockbusters and walking out on films! Sometimes, even after she started shooting for them. Privileged much?! Kareena walked out on her debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar after she shot for a week with Hrithik Roshan.

Strangely, and in a similar pattern, she walked out of Harman Baweja’s debut film Love Story 2050 after shooting for the film for a week! Interestingly, Harman was initially called Hrithik Roshan’s doppelganger for similar looks and dancing styles.

Harman’s launch was highly anticipated as the science fiction film was being made on a whopping budget. Dad, Harry Baweja, who was helming the project, wanted the best for his son, so he signed Kareena Kapoor Khan, the best in the business. You would be surprised to know the amount she was paid for the film.

A report in Economic Times suggests that Kareena was signed for 2.25 crores for the film. Some reports even quote the number as 2.5 – 3 crores. The actress shot for a week, then walked out of the film. The shooting cost was reported as 16 lakhs. However, why she walked out was the reason best known to her. But it was then Priyanka Chopra stepped in to replace Kareena.

In an interview with HT, Harman Baweja talked about this swapping of the star cast and the Heroine actress walking out and said, “She shot with me for a couple of days. But I don’t think any other actress could have done it the way Priyanka has.” Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s walking out, Harry Baweja in an interview in 2006, said, “We zeroed in on her name soon after Kareena Kapoor’s exit from the film. She seemed to be the best choice for the role from every point of view, be it her persona, her dates chart, her sense of professionalism, and the keen interest she showed in the film from day one.”

Harry Baweja further said that Priyanka Chopra was hired at the market price she deserved. However, the film was doomed at the Box Office, and Kareena shot to success with her films Omkara, Don, Chup Chup Ke in 2006 and then Jab We Met in 2007. Her price rose to 3.5 crores per film after the success streak.

Another speculation also said that she walked out of the film, comparing it to Hrithik Roshan’s debut. She walked out of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, fearing she might get overshadowed. However, while her decision was an epic fail with Hrithik, she got lucky with Harman’s film 2050 as it is still called one of the biggest disasters in the history of Hindi Cinema.

