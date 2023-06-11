Mohit Suri is one of the famous filmmakers in Bollywood who has a knack for capturing intense emotions and exploring complex relationships in his films. However, his 2022 release Ek Villain 2, is now making headlines. The filmmaker and Bigg Boss fame Sidharth Bhardwaj are engaging in a war of words.

It all started after Sidharth claimed that he was offered one script, but Mohit changed the script when he reached the sets for the shoot. He said he wanted to discuss it but was denied such an opportunity. He also claimed to have spoken about it to Salman Khan.

Now Sidharth Bhardwaj has taken to his social media handle tagging Mohit Suri, and wrote, “I have nothing against mohit suri, if calling me highly unprofessional makes him sleep better at night, then I gladly accept the compliment. Commenting on this video like a big man with loads of time on his hands but not liking it. I tagged you now so you feel a part toooo.”

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Bhardwaj (@theaslisidharth)

Mohit initially reacted to it, “Beta visa already hain! Aur Teri zaroorat nahin hain finance ke liye woh bhi already hajn. I didn’t even remember who you were. Reporter (ETimes TV) ne poocha toh assistant se pooch kar yaad karna pada. All the best to you man.”

Sidharth Bhardwaj responded to it, “Bada samay hai sir, itney badey admi ho assistant se hi reply karwadete! chalo anyway swagat hai mere jaise chotey bande ki timeline.. If i was you id try to act like the bigger person for once, but I guess money doesn’t always bring class!”

It didn’t stop here. Mohit Suri further wrote, “Naya tread shuru hua hain ! Bollywood didn’t understand me, so I went away. You gave an audition. I liked it. I cast you. On the day of my shoot, you refused to do the scene. I dropped you. Made my assistant do it. He did it better than you. Film did over 100 crores. Story over.”

Sidharth Bhardwaj then replied, “Sir trend toh bahaut purana hai. Directors like you trying to bully youngsters to feed their hurt ego or disturbed childhood ! Exactly my point I wasn’t required to do that part, and you changed script as per your convenience without even having the decency to letting the actor know the cause to you my career meant nothing ! you wanted to treat me like a make up removing napkin and throw me in the trash after you were done with that scene ! I refused to do that cause my integrity and career means way more than lifting your ego to me.”

