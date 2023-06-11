Salman Khan is one of the most successful and famous actors in Bollywood, with a massive fan following. His fans fondly call him ‘Bhai’, and besides his brilliant acting skills, the actor is also known for his philanthropic work. There’s now a clip of the actor going viral on Reddit where he’s sitting with Sooraj Barjatya and talking about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s temperament on sets and how he yells and throws stuff when panicked. Netizens are now reacting to the video slamming SLB in the comments while also mentioning Kareena Kapoor Khan’s name. Scroll below to watch the conversation!

If there’s one actor in Bollywood that never shies away from expressing his mind on anything and everything, it would be Salman. He’s a superstar for a reason and has over 62 million followers on Instagram.

Now, talking about the viral clip, Salman Khan can be seen sitting with Sooraj Barjatya and praises his directing skills while comparing it with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s. A Reddit user Bolly Blinds N Gossip shared the video on the platform, and fans are reacting to it while bashing SLB.

Watch the conversation here:

Reacting to Salman Khan’s video on the platform, a user commented, “Sounds like Sanjay had some serious mental health problems and probably bullied lots of people.”

Another user commented, “If Bhai tells a director to control his yelling or Temper, you can expect what kind of an Angry Bully Bhansali is.”

A third commented, “Never liked SLB. But when he commented something about Madhuri’s pregnancy,…it confirmed to me that he is toxic.”

A fourth commented, “He also didn’t want Kareena to get married because Leela was supposed to be a virgin in the film. He is really misogynistic.”

What are your thoughts on Salman Khan complaining about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s temperament and asking him to take lessons from Sooraj Barjatya back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

