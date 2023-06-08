Advertisement

Salman Khan is one of the biggest celebrities in the Indian film fraternity and has been entertaining fans for decades now; he has worked with a lot of actresses, including the superstar siblings Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Bebo was young when Salman was already a star and a heartthrob for many, but did you know the Omkara actress once ditched her Bodyguard co-star for another actor? Scroll below to get the deets.

Salman and Kareena‘s 2005 film Kyun Ki might not have been a blockbuster, but their Bodyguard and Bajrangi Bhaijaan connected with the audience, giving them both critical and commercial success. Salman has been a trendsetter of going shirtless in movies making it his signature style and has a massive fan following to date.

In a throwback video, Salman Khan termed Kareena Kapoor Khan as ‘gaddar’, and it has been going viral on Instagram, is from his reality show 10 Ka Dum and that particular episode was graced by the Kapoor sisters as Karisma was also there with Bebo. Salman says, “Ek kissa sunata hu. Jab Maine Pyaar Kia release hui thi aur phir mein inke(Karisma Kapoor) saath picture kar raha tha Nischay Jo ki bohot badi flop hai, toh inhone mujhe bataya ki meri choti behen Bebo ke bathroom mein ek bada sa poster hai mera. Mein toh bada khush hogaya ki chalo yaar…”

Salman Khan continued, “Uske do ya teen mahine baad, ek aur picture release hui Aashiqui. Mera poster utara nahi gaya, fada gaya aur Rahul Roy ka poster lagaya gaya. Aur ye aake mujhe bata bhi deti hai ki Salman now your poster is not there. It’s Rahul Roy’s poster.” To which Kareena Kapoor Khan instantly adds, “But at least mein honest hu!” Check out the throwback video shared by a fan account, salmanic_maahiand here:

The netizens didn’t fail to impress us with their witty and humorous comments as one of them wrote, “Tab se Rahul roy industry main dikha Nehi”

Another added, “Uske baad saif ka poster lagaya hoga”

Followed by a third user saying, “Acha to Rahul roy k gayab hone ki kahani ye h”

While another taking a jibe at Khan wrote, “Bathroom mein ho jaga hai tumhara woh bhi flush k andar”

Another chimed in, “Ha to tu bhagwan hai ki Tera poster faad nahi skte… gilgilli pilpili chikali”

While one of them wrote, “He was old vivek us film k baad rahul dikhayi nhi diya”

