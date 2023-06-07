On Friday, June 16, Om Raut’s Adiputush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan as Lord Ram, Janaki and Raavan, will hit screens. As the hype surrounding the movie is on the rise as it nears its release date, a new report has surfaced regarding Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana – starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram with Yash reportedly playing Raavan and Alia Bhatt as Sita.

As per several reports today, news first surfaced that the upcoming epic would be put on hold. Soon after, the makers (producer Madhu Mantena) rubbished the report of the film being kept at the side, while another report revealed details about whether Alia Bhatt is actually on board. Read it all here.

Earlier today, an ETimes report (via Time Now News) claimed that amidst the substantial buzz for Om Raut’s Adipurush – starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, Nitesh Tiwari has decided to put his version of the epic – titled Ramayana, with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead on hold. The report states that due to a lot of pending work on Bawaal, Nitesh Tiwari has decided to put the film on hold – indefinitely.

The report also suggests that Nitesh will start working on another project after Bawaal (featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the leads), given that he has not yet shared any official statement about Ramayana. For the unversed, reportedly actors like Mahesh Babu, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Yash have been approached for the movie – however, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Hours later, a new report by Pinkvilla states that Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead is not put on hold indefinitely but will go on floors in December. As per the report, the development of Ramayan is very much on track, and Tiwari plans on beginning filming by the end of the year. The site quotes a source saying, “Over the last few weeks, Ranbir Kapoor has been spotted visiting the DNEG office to check on the progress of Ramayana. The pre-visualization of the world has already been done, and the team is now doing look tests with Ranbir to play Lord Ram. The purpose of the visit has been to get the right look for Ranbir as on getting it right, he will then step into the physical transformation aspect.”

As per the report, the office that both Ranbir and Alia Bhatt have been visiting – yes, Alia too was spotted here earlier today, is called the ‘Ramayana Office’, and it has Nitesh Tiwari, Namit Malhotra, Madhu Mantena, and their team pre-visualizing the entire epic world. The site noted that while Ranbir will play the part of Lord Ram, Alia Bhatt is confirmed as Sita and an official announcement on the same is expected to be made this Diwali.

The source added, “Alia was the first choice for Ramayana, but back in the day, the dates couldn’t match due to multiple reasons. But with all the delays, Nitesh and producer Madhu Mantena have gotten back to their first choice, and the actress is excited to play a character that could stay with her for a lifetime. Same for Ranbir, who is charged up for this new divine journey of Shri Ram.” Talks are still on to get KGF’s Yash onboard as Raavan.

Another ETimes report has now quoted the film’s producer Madhu Mantena rubbishing reports of the film’s indefinite postponement. Revealing that the film is very much in the making, and they are planning to begin shooting soon, he said, “Are they mad or what? Who is spreading these rumours? In fact, we are beginning the shoot at the end of the year.” However, he refrained from sharing details about the cast.

To know more about Ramayana – whether it’s being delayed and who’s onboard, stay tuned to Koimoi.

