Adipurush is definitely one of the most anticipated movies which will be released as a PAN India film. After the film’s release, the trailer received a mixed response, as many shared their opinions on social media. However, the movie is expected to have a massive Box Office opening on its opening day, as the movie is one of the most expensive Indian movies of all time.

Starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, the movie has been a topic of discussion on the internet. Adding more, there have been many controversies ahead of the film’s release.

To keep the buzz of the movie, a new report by telugu360 offers an exciting update. Adipurush gets support from The Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Agarwal as he has decided to give off 10000 plus tickets in Telangana for free. The report claims that the free tickets would be given to the students of the government schools and the people in the old age homes and orphanages.

Recently, it was also announced that the makers have decided to keep one ticket for Hanuman in every theatre to show a positive gesture. Before the theatrical release of the Prabhas starrer movie, it had done a terrific pre-release business all over, and currently, all eyes are focused on the film’s performance. While many are calling out the movie, it seems like the Om Raut-directed magnum mythological drama movie is in no danger and is definitely looking for a huge opening at the Box Office.

Along with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, the upcoming movie also features Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist and Sunny Singh in the supporting role. The recently released trailer is said to be much more impressive than the teaser and previous trailer, which the viewers did not like much because of its poor VFX and animation.

With all that, Adipurush will be released in five different languages in India, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, and will hit theatres on June 16. For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

