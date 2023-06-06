In the fight between two of the s*xiest spies of Hollywood, James Bond & Mission Impossible’s Ethan Hunt, who do you think is winning the Box Office battle? Well, if you’re on team #007, wait until you hear these stats.

One of the spies has a ‘Mission Impossible’ ahead & the other one is Mr Hunt, Tom Cruise.

Let’s take an unusual route today and have a look at the data on the last six films of the James Bond & Mission Impossible franchise and how did they perform at the worldwide box office.

James Bond Franchise (Latest on the top):

Title – Lifetime Gross – Release Date

1. No Time to Die – $760 Million – Oct 8, 2021

2. Spectre – $879 Million – Nov 6, 2015

3. Skyfall – $1.1 Billion – Nov 9, 2012

4. Quantum of Solace – $592 Million – Nov 14, 2008

5. Casino Royale – $594 Million – Nov 17, 2006

6. Die Another Day – $432 Million – Nov 22, 2002

Mission Impossible Franchise (Latest on the top):

Title – Lifetime Gross – Release Date

1. Mission: Impossible—Fallout – $787 Million – Jul 27, 2018

2. Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation – $689 Million – Jul 31, 2015

3. Mission: Impossible—Ghost Protocol – $695 Million – Dec 16, 2011

4. Mission: Impossible III – $399 Million – May 5, 2006

5. Mission: Impossible 2 – $549 Million – May 24, 2000

6. Mission: Impossible – $458 Million – May 21, 1996

Coalatted from The Numbers, the above data is screaming a few questions; we know many of you would’ve asked the same. Let’s go from the bottom of the list to analyse, pointing out some interesting observations.

The earliest Mission Impossible (1996) ranked 6th coincides with James Bond’s Die Another Day (the Pierce Brosnan days) released in 2002. Despite releasing six years before Die Another Day, Tom Cruise’s initial offering earned more at $458 Million compared to Bond’s $432 Million. Round 1 goes to Ethan?

2000’s Mission Impossible 2 earned $549 Million VS 2006’s Casino Royale standing just a little higher at $594 Million. Mission Impossible was indeed earning more if you’d adjust the inflation.

2006’s Mission Impossible 3 and 2011 Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol collected $399 Million and $695 Million, registering a 1.74x times jump but here’s where the James Bond franchise really peaked. 2008’s Quantum Of Solace with $592 Million and 2012’s Skyfall at $ 1.1 Billion registered a 1.86x times jump, making it the highest-earning Bond film ever.

How did James Bond peak in 2012?

With the colossal $1.1 Billion collection for Skyfall, the following two films, i.e. Spectre (2015) and No Time To Die, bagged $879 Million and $760 Million, respectively. Spectre registered about a 20% drop compared to Skyfall, and No Time To Die dropped further to clock a 30% drop hunting at the Bond-fatigue? The world knows No Time To Die would’ve collected worse if not for Daniel Craig‘s farewell celebration.

Is Tom Cruise heading towards the Mission Impossible peak?

If you compare 2015’s Rogue Nation ($689 Million) to Ghost Protocol ($695 Million), it was a minuscule drop, but Fallout hit the ball out of the ground with $787 Million, a brilliant 14%+ jump.

Ahead of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One’s scheduled on 12th July (brutally clashing with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer), do you think it’ll record another jump boosting towards the peak Tom Cruise is due to achieve? Did James Bond lose the plot somewhere, or the new actor will result in a comeback? A lot of questions and a lot of movies to come and answer these. The cinema nerd in us should be excited!

