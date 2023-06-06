Mark Ruffalo was Marvel Studio’s second choice to play the Incredible Hulk, but we can all agree that he did a great job. The actor took up the role in the 2012 film, The Avengers, and later appeared in various other flicks. As he has now passed his baton to Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, the actor had thought about it back in 2014. However, Tatiana was not his first choice for the role.

After The Avengers, Ruffalo played the role of Bruce Banner in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He was last seen in the web series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

All the Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes are passing their batons to new characters as they move ahead with time. However, in 2014, Mark Ruffalo addressed who he would want to see play Jennifer Walters in the future. The actor held a Reddit Ask Me Anything session, and when a fan asked him the same question.

In his reply, the actor did not mention Tatiana Maslany’s name but said Zoe Saldana and Emma Stone might be a fit for the role. The actor said, “Well I think Zoe Saldana would be a great She-Hulk. It’d be nice to see someone like her join The Avengers.” He continued, “Or someone quiet and demure like Emma Stone would be nice.”

However, Zoe was already cast in The Guardians of the Galaxy for the role of Gamora. She continued to play the role in the film’s two more parts as well as in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. On the other hand, Emma Stone had already played Gwen Stacey in The Amazing Spider-Man movies.

Tatiana Maslany played the role of She-Hulk in the 2022 web series, which received mixed reviews from viewers.

