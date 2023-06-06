There have been many incidents when Hollywood actors had a near-death experience and renowned star Leonardo DiCaprio seemed to have plenty of such experiences. However, the one which got him really close to death is an incident which dates back to 2010. The Titanic star, who was filming a documentary on climate change in 2010, nearly drowned on their first expedition in the Galapagos. Scroll down to read more.

The incident was shared by director Fisher Stevens, who helmed Leonardo DiCaprio starrer climate change documentary called Before the Flood. Stevens in the interview also revealed how DiCaprio was saved by fellow actor Edward Norton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to NZ Herald, Fisher Stevens while talking about Leonardo DiCaprio in 2016 shared, “The second time we properly hung out together was in 2010 when I was invited to film [oceanographer] Sylvia Earle for a TED conference expedition to the Galapagos. Leo was on the expedition.” Stevens further recalled, “I was filming Sylvia and I had this little easy camera to shoot underwater, and he was Sylvia’s diving buddy, so I said, ‘Would you film Sylvia?’ And he said, ‘Yeah I love it man, I love it’.” Stevens added, “I was diving buddies with Edward Norton. So we go down and we see 300 Eagle Rays and Spotted Rays and it was an amazing dive.”

He continued, “Leo bolts away with Sylvia, and Edward goes in front of me and the next thing I know after twenty minutes I’d lost them all. Then, I see Leo barely breathing, because Leo’s tank was leaking oxygen, and Edward had to save him!”

Fisher Stevens added, “It was pretty crazy. But he actually did get some film for me and it was good for a second, and then it got pretty shaky when he couldn’t breathe. But, we really bonded on that trip.”

This was not the first time when the Oscar-winning star had a near-death experience. A great white shark once got into his cage in South Africa. DiCaprio at the time had said that it had not happened to anyone in 30 years.

In another incident, Leonardo DiCaprio came close to dying when an engine of a plane blew up before his eyes during his flight to Russia.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: George Clooney’s Model Ex Once Recalled The ‘Wild’ Time She Had With Him & How She Still Gets Asked: “What Was S*x With Him Like?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News