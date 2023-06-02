Brad Pitt and Angelina – and their ongoing legal battles, need no introduction. While the former couple have been embroiled in an ugly custody battle for their kids since their divorce in 2019, they are also in the midst of a legal war regarding their Miraval estate and winery.

In recent court documents, Pitt has accused Jolie of selling her stake in their winery to “intentionally damage” his reputation. From calling her ‘vindictive’ to saying she’s forcing him into a partnership with a stranger, read on to know all he said.

As per the legal documents obtained by Page Six, Brad Pitt claims that he and Angelina Jolie agreed they would never sell their share in the $30 million Château Miraval property — which they bought together in 2008 — without the other’s approval. However, once they divorced in 2019, the actress decided she wanted out and started negotiating a buy-out option with the ‘Bullet Train’ actor.

As per the site, the documents state that Angelina Jolie allegedly even agreed to divide the business up 68 percent to 38 percent (figures copied as mentioned) in Brad Pitt’s favour because he had invested more money and time into Château Miraval. But, in the summer of 2021, the ‘Troy’ actor found out – via a press release, that the ‘Maleficent’ actress had sold her 50 percent stake to a ‘Russian oligarch’ – whom Pitt had previously turned down.

In the documents, Brad claims his “vindictive” ex-wife “collaborated in secret” with Yuri Shefler, who also owns Stoli Group, to ensure he would be “kept in the dark.” The new filings state that Angelina “no longer wanted to sell to Pitt” in the “wake of the adverse custody ruling,” in which he was granted joint custody of their six children. The document filed in LA Superior Court read, “Her decision to terminate negotiations with Pitt was intentional and pretextual.” It further stated, “As will be demonstrated at trial, Jolie’s actions were unlawful, severely and intentionally damaging Pitt and unjustly enriching herself.”

Also, Brad Pitt believes Angelina Jolie chose Shefler because she knew it would be bad for business given his ties to Vladimir Putin — specifically his “invasion of Ukraine and homophobic legislative agenda.” The legal document alleges, “Stoli and Jolie have sought to force Pitt into a partnership with a stranger, and worse yet, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions.”

Now that half of the property has been sold, Pitt says it defeats the purpose of buying Miraval as a “loving home for their six children” in the first place.

The latest filings come nine months after Angelina Jolie filed a $250 million counter-suit against Brad Pitt for trying to “seize control” of the French winery to “ensure… [she] would never see a dime” of its vast profits. The suit also claimed that Pitt tried to force Jolie to sign a “hush-clause” that would silence her from discussing the circumstances of their divorce.

Brad Pitt’s (and formally Angelina Jolie’s) Miraval estate is located in the village of Correns in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region in southeastern France. The 35-room mansion is surrounded by lush gardens with a moat, fountains, aqueducts, a pond, a chapel and a vineyard. The former couple were married at Chateau Miraval in 2014.

