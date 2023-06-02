Kanye West Sued By Paparazzi For Alleged Assault As He Snatched & Threw Her Phone Over Photographing Him, Netizens React "What Do They Expect When They Invade Celebs' Privacy?"

Kanye West, who now goes by the name ‘Ye’ has landed in legal trouble for allegedly assaulting a photojournalist named Nichol Lechmanik for recording the musician. The paparazzi at times go to lengths to capture the celebrities in their mobiles and cameras, which breaches their privacy, and the netizens have pointed it out as always, even though people are not very fond of Kim Kardashian’s ex, they seem to be siding with him on this.

Ye has been known for his eccentric self and outrageous comments, which often make him the centre of discussion on social media; mostly getting him trolled or criticised. The mentioned incident took place earlier this year in January when he was outside one of Ventura County’s sports academies attending his daughter’s basketball game. Reportedly Kim was present at the game, and the photographer took photos of her as well. Kanye apparently snatched the phone from her hands and threw it away.

The paparazzo Nichol pressed a lawsuit against Ye, claiming she had ‘great mental and emotional pain’ as per Variety. At a press conference, she said, “He reached into my car as if he were going to hit me; he grabbed my phone out of my hand and then angrily threw it into the street. He caused so much fear that I have not been the same since.” The paparazzo even called 911 and filed a complaint against him. The lawsuit filed by Nichol against Ye states, “Given Defendant Ye’s reputation for violence against photographers, his history of physically harming them, and based on his threatening body language, Plaintiff became fearful for the photographer’s safety. She did not want to get out of her car because she was afraid of Defendant Ye.”

Netizens have been supporting Ye on this incident even though some of them are not fans of Kim’s ex. One of the netizens wrote, “I don’t even like kanye but what do they expect to get when they invade celebs privacy.”

Another tweeted, “It was deserved idc paparazzi are annoying.”

One of them supporting Ye wrote, “W Kanye, you shouldn’t follow and harass someone with a camera and expect no consequence.”

Another questioning tweeted, “How is that assault”

Followed by, “We stand with Kanye”, “you were literally filming him without his consistent..,” “kanye did a lot of bad things in his life but it’s not one of them,” and “Kanye did nothing wrong.”

The post shared on Twitter by Pop Base has been flooded with comments. Check out the post here:

Kanye West has been sued by a paparazzi for assault, battery and negligence after Kanye grabbed and threw her phone for photographing him back in January. “He has no right to assault me, batter me or cause me to be afraid to pursue my profession.” pic.twitter.com/tNUPjfmEfS — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 1, 2023

