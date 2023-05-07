Rapper Kanye West seemingly had a downfall in 2022 as he continuously went on a series of rants on social media and then ultimately deleted them. In one of his rants, multiple Grammy-winning rapper claimed on Instagram that his p*rn addiction destroyed his family. In September 2022, Kanye West shared several screenshots where he called out his ex-wife Kim Kardashian while also speaking against Hillary Clinton, Mark Zuckerberg and Charlamagne tha God.

Kanye West got married to ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star Kim Kardashian in 2014. The two share four kids together namely North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm. Kanye and Kim parted ways in early 2021 but officially got divorced in November 2022. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

According to Page Six, Kanye West on social media earlier claimed that his p*rn addiction ruined his family life. According to a now-deleted Instagram post, Kanye began while addressing Kylie Jenner’s former assistant, Victoria Villarroel, said, “Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made (Kylie) and Kim do.” The rapper added, “Hollywood is a giant brothel P*rnography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.” Kanye, for the uninitiated, was talking about Kris Jenner supporting her daughters as they shot for Playboy magazine in September 2019 and 2007 respectively.

Advertisement

During his infamous rant, Kanye West also declared, “My kids going to Donda / They not going to [their school] / Charlemagne the God [sic] and Kris / get your mother*-king popcorn.” He had previously disagreed with his four kids going to a school which he picked saying, “No, we need to talk in person, you don’t have a say so of where the kids go to school. Why you get say say? Cause you half white?”

In another post, according to the publication, Kanye West shared he had a problem with his daughter North going on TikTok. “I just got off the phone with Kim. I told her to stop antagonising me with this TikTok thing.”

Kanye added, “I said, ‘It’s never again’. I am her father. I know y’all don’t respect fathers and the idea of family and the media tries to promote something. I said, I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, by Disney. I have a say-so.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: When Miley Cyrus Confessed Of Being High On Weed On Jimmy Fallon’s Chat Show, Spoke About Her Nightmares: “I Had A Dream That I Would Die During My Monologue On SNL”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News