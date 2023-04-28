Wish Trailer Out! What If There's A Land Where All Your Wishes Do Come True? Disney Jumps Into Pixar's Kingdom Without Pixar

The trailer of the upcoming film ‘Wish’ was unveiled on Friday. The film is a musical-comedy and promises to take the viewers to an imaginary land located off the Iberian Peninsula, known as Rosas.

It follows the story of Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, who makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force — a little ball of boundless energy called Star.

Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe — the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico — to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

The film features the voices of Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favourite goat, Valentino.

The film has been helmed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn. Talking about the film, Chris Buck said: “Our heroine, Asha, lives in Rosas, known as the kingdom of wishes. People come from everywhere to give their wishes to a magical king who promises to grant their deepest desires – someday. Only he can decide which wishes will come true and when”.

Veerasunthorn added: “We have been inspired by so many iconic films over Disney Animation’s 100 years, especially stories where we explore the power of someone with a wish, combined with the conviction to make that wish come true. Being able to honour that legacy with this incredible story and these amazing characters has been a joy for our entire team.”

Produced by Peter Del Vecho and co-produced by Juan Pablo Reyes, the film is a Walt Disney Animation Studios production and is set to be released theatrically in India on November 22.

