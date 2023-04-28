Recently, due to Twitter’s new regulations, celebrities and public figures lost their blue tick. A few days back, we brought you a list of Bollywood celebs who lost their verification mark and it included names like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and others. While many paid the subscription fees and got their blue tick back, Ex-Twitter India Chief Tweeted about Sushant Singh Rajput’s blue tick.

Taking to Twitter, Ex-Twitter India Chief Manish Maheshwari asked Elon Musk if people carry their phone afterlife. His Tweet was found insensitive as he got slammed by SSR’s diehard fans. SSR died by suicide on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra apartment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Manish Maheshwari shared snapshot of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Twitter profile and wrote, “Wondering how @itsSSR verified his phone number @elonmusk? Either you are lying or people have figured out a way to carry their phone in afterlife.” He was soon bashed by the netizens for dragging the late actor.

Later, Manish Maheshwari posted a follow-up and clarified his earlier Tweet about Sushant Singh Rajput. He wrote, “The intent of this tweet was to bring out the chaos and confusion surrounding the #BlueTick. I have great respect for @itsSSR. Loved his acting in the #MSDhoni movie.”

The intent of this tweet was to bring out the chaos and confusion surrounding the #BlueTick. I have great respect for @itsSSR. Loved his acting in the #MSDhoni𓃵 movie. https://t.co/kdM3e39Ig9 — Manish Maheshwari (@manishm) April 27, 2023

Reacting to his follow-up Tweet a user wrote, “Why Your Follow Up Sounds More Patronizing than Apologetic IMO There’s more spine,courage,& brains in jellyfish. Why that “AfterLife” mention if You were just Trying To Bring Out Chaos; coz the only Chaos I see here is in your mind & intent. Otherwise who in the right mind will Slander/Disrespect a Deceased & that to a Man Of Infinite Potential Like #SushantSinghRajput. Stay Away from SSR.”

While another said, “Doesn’t look like you have respect for Sushant U better not take his name… He has earned a lot of Love and respect from people across the globe becoz of his personality talent his indness His family and fans R enough to love him…#SushantSinghRajput forever in our hearts.

A third user wrote said, “Surely, PM Modiji also didn’t intend to mock the dead the other day joking around suicide bt ws highly insensitive. Would one say such things for a near & dear one? Saying you have respect for the @itsSSR doesn’t help. The tone in the tweet was insensitive& pls don’t do it.”

“Oh really? You had to pick on a dead man who was brutally k!llËd to make a point on the blue tick? Shame on you! Pathetic. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput,” said another SSR fan.

What are your thoughts on Manish Maheshwari’s Tweet about Sushant Singh Rajput? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Salman Khan Got Extremely Furious & Roared “Mujhe Toh Ban Hi Kar Dena Chahiye” Slamming A Photographer Adding “Beta Tera Kabhi Request…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News