Sushant Singh Rajput's Flat Finally Gets A New Tenant After 3 Years, 5 Lakhs/Month To Be Charged With A Whopping Security Deposit!

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death came as a rude shock to the entertainment industry. Soon it turned out to be a nightmare as ED, CBI, and NCB began investigating different angles in his death. Now after three years after his death, his Bandra flat is up for rent.

For the unversed, Dil Bechara actor was found dead, hanging from the ceiling fan at his home in Bandra. The cause of his death was ruled to have been suicide which then became the subject of widespread speculation and rumours.

The flat, which was rented by the late Sushant Singh Rajput, has been laying vacant for nearly three years now. The NRI owner of the flat has finally found a new tenant and soon the flat will be rented out, as per the latest report from India Today.

Real-estate broker Rafique Merchant, based in Mumbai, has said that he was approached by the flat’s owner a few months ago. He revealed that media reports about the flat being vacant led prospective tenants to inquire about him. The flat in which Sushant Singh Rajput once lived will be rented out at ₹5 lakhs per month. The owners will also get a security deposit of ₹30 lakh, which is equal to six months of rent.

The real-estate broker said, “We have found somebody (a tenant). We are in the final stage of talks with the family to finalise things. People are now relaxed about it (Sushant’s death) because they say it has been a while.” The flat at Mont Blanc Apartments is a sea-facing duplex 4BHK, which measures 2,500 sq. feet and also has a terrace. It is situated on Carter Road in Mumbai’s Bandra West.

Sushant Singh Rajput had taken the flat on the sixth floor in December 2019 for three years. At that time, he was paying a monthly rent of ₹4.51 lakh. The late actor was sharing the apartment with his roommates and his then girlfriend-actor, Rhea Chakraborty.

