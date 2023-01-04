Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are reportedly getting married in February this year, which means there are only a few days left for D-day. But the duo has not yet commented anything on it, but all new reports regarding the alleged marriage are making the rounds. The rumoured couple spent the New Year in Dubai along with Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra.

There were a lot of speculations going on about their relationships and wedding, but none of them admitted to dating rumours or the news related to their marriage. But both Sidharth and Kiara appeared in Koffee With Karan Season 7 last year, separately, where the host KJo teased them about it too.

Now, according to a report by the IndiaToday.in, as per their sources, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have selected their wedding venue! It is reportedly the lavish Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer. According to the source, “Sid and Kiara loved the property and wanted to make it their location for the wedding. The guests will start flying two days before the pheras and stay at luxurious villas on the property. Given the huge size and stunning view from each room, the guests have been allotted special suites to meet their needs.” The hotel is said to have 83 rooms with two gardens and a huge courtyard.

According to the report, there has been news that the couple would be hosting two receptions, apparently one in Delhi, Sidharth Malhotra’s home and the other in Mumbai. Previously there were rumours that they would be having a Punjabi wedding. There were reports of the haldi and sangeet to be held on the same day; marigolds and yellow-themed clothes were being planned for the haldi ceremony. Not only that, there were reports that said Kiara was heard discussing the playlist for their sangeet with her friends while in Dubai. And ‘Raatan Lambiyan’ will be a part of the playlist since Shershaah was a great success for the couple. Maybe soon they will disclose all the details regarding their wedding.

On the work front

Kiara Advani will once again pair up with her Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan for Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, will be seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna in Mission Majnu, which is all set to release on 19th January.

