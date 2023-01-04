Tara Sutaria is making headlines for her alleged breakup with her boyfriend Aadar Jain. The duo was dating each other for a while now and were often spotted together. However, earlier this week, the reports of their breakup surfaced and their fans are quite heartbroken.

After the breakup speculations, people assumed that Tara might go under a shell for a few days. But guess what? She was spotted attending the Apurva wrap-up party in Mumbai and netizens were quick to react. Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain always kept their relationship low- key and as per reports, they have amicably parted ways. Read on.

Ek Villian Returns actress, Tara Sutaria met Aadar Jain in 2018 and their vibes instantly matched. Later, in 2019, the duo was spotted at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali bash and their pictures garnered a lot of attention. The duo made their relationship Insta- official in August 2020 when Tara shared a heartwarming post for Aadar on his birthday. Now, media reports are claiming that the duo has parted ways. Amid breakup rumours, Tara was spotted at a party and netizens brutally trolled her by saying, “Itni jaldi heal ho gyi.” A lot of them also called her a mixture of plastic. In a video shared by Instant Bollywood, netizens bashed her for looking happy after the alleged breakup.

A user commented, “ Mixture of plastic & silicone and Asian paints.”

“Iska toh breakup hua tha na itni jaldi heal bhi ho gyi. Haaye reh Bollywood”, another comment read.

Another user was quick to respond, “ Breakup ki khushi hai ya breakup hua hi nhi.”

“Itni artificial life jeena asaan hai kya”, a user wrote.

On the work front

Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with Student of the year 2. She was last seen in Ek Villian Returns. The actress is now gearing up for the release of Apurva which is expected to release later this year.

