Well, 2023 has started on rather a sad note. Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, who often made headlines with their PDA, have reportedly called it quits. Yes, you heard that right! The duo has been dating for a couple of years now. Time and again we have seen the duo making public appearances and attending each other’s family gatherings. Aadar Jain is Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin.

Right from celebrating birthdays together to becoming a part of Kapoor’s ritual Christmas lunch, the duo was paint the town red. But looks like now all is not well between the two and here’s what we know.

According to latest media reports, Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff alongside Ananya Panday as 2nd lead heroine in SOTY 2, has mutually broken up with Aadar Jain. A source close to the now-former couple revealed to ETimes, “Aadar and Tara have decided to amicably part ways. They’re both mature and they will still remain friends and care for each other fondly.”

Well, the news of Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain breakup has come as a shock for all the Bollywood fans. Earlier there were reports that the couple is likely to take their relationship to the next level and tie the knot. However, soon the rumours died down.

Earlier spilling the beans on her relationship with Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria had told a leading magazine that apart from having a wonderful job and a great family and all of that, the one thing that all human beings, no matter where they come from, want is love. She had further stated that people want to be loved and give love, so it would be absurd to pretend that one doesn’t love somebody or that one doesn’t have emotions that veer towards that direction. Further talking about herself she had said that she gets attached to people. Not only is her, even Aadar is similar that way, both get attached to that special person and the people close to him/her.

