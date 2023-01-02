Ahead of its release, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has been embroiled in controversy ever since its first rushes were dropped online followed by its first song Besharam Rang. The song became a hot topic of discussion after the Madhya Pradesh minister pointed out at saffron-coloured bikini worn by DP.

The makers have also been accused of plagiarism as netizens think Pathaan’s both song Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan are copied from different tracks.

Now in the latest turn of events, Pakistan Singer Sajjad Ali has taken to Twitter to post a cryptic video on Instagram. He captioned the video, “After listening to a new movie’s song, It reminded me of my song I released 26 years ago, Ab Ke Hum Bichare. Enjoy!!” The clip opens with the ace singer saying, “Main YouTube pe kuch nayi filmon ka music sun raha toh mujhe apna 25-26 saal purana ek ganna yaad aaya. Aap logon ko sunate hai.” He then begins crooning the tract.

Soon after his video surfaced on the web, netizens were totally convinced that it sounds similar to Besharam Rang song. Reacting to the same a user wrote, “This sounds like “Besharam Rang” from Pathaan,” while another said, “Besharam song based on Sajjad ali music composition indian alway pirate our music composition and they did not even give credit to our Pakistani singers.”

A third user also accused, “Almost every Bollywood movie song is copied like the tune and they also have copied japanese songs and also old/new pakistani songs.” While he posted the video 6 days back, but it has now being doing the rounds of social media for all the right reasons. Check it out below:

Meanwhile soon after the song was dropped online, netizens were quick to claim that it was plagiarized from ‘Makeba’ by Jain. A user had written, “#BesharamRang background is a complete copy of the Makeba song by Jain! I do agree the tweaks made make it a bit more Bollywoody and catchy. The similarity of the vibe of the entire song to Ghungroo from War is just non-ignorable.”

Well, how many of are convinced that Besharam Rang is inspired by Sajjad Ali’s song? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi for more interesting Bollywood updates!

