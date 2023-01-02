James Cameron is very much enjoying the success of his latest release, Avatar: The Way Of Water, but the director seems to have all things planned ahead for this franchise, as in an interview a few days ago, he revealed the supposed plot of this third sequel. Unfortunately, after Cameron shared his idea about the third part, people have been accusing him of copying another popular franchise, and he seems to have gotten himself into a bit of a problem.

For the unversed, Avatar: The Way Of Water is the sequel to the 2009 film, which became the highest-grossing film of all time. It became a brand in itself, which developed into theme parks as well.

Recently, the director revealed his plan to introduce an evil race of the Na’vi community in his next sequel, as in an interview, James Cameron said that he will explore a new fire Na’vi tribe known as the ‘Ash People’. As soon as this bit from the director’s interview with 20 Minutes, the netizens quickly pointed out that the veteran filmmaker is copying another famous franchise. and they did not shy away from making comparisons. The series happens to be an animated one, Avatar: The Last Airbender that aired on Nickelodeon, the rival channel of Disney. The show aired from 2005-2008.

James Cameron’s Avatar 2 dealt with the community that lived on the coastline and has a lot of scenes that take place underwater. On the other hand, the animated series deals with elements of nature, Earth, Water, Fire, and Air. When the news of the third part’s plot was revealed, people called out the filmmaker, pointing out the similarity of the plot of The Last Airbender and the movies. When the news was shared on Twitter by Culture crave, netizens just jumped on to state their remarks.

James Cameron says #Avatar 3 will explore a new Fire Na’vi tribe known as the ‘Ash People’ pic.twitter.com/tcDL8wr6Vg — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 31, 2022

A verified user bluntly said, “So he just copying Avatar The Last Airbender?”

Here are a few tweets that showed their disappointment in the celebrated filmmaker!

So he just copying Avatar the Last Airbender? — Assaf Chriqui (@AssafChriqui) December 31, 2022

Cameron copied Pocahontas and now he's copying Avatar wow he is aggressively anti-original with this series — #1 Over the Hedge stan (@Captain63857795) December 31, 2022

Bro wants to be the real Avatar so bad pic.twitter.com/HUswLq44fC — SchoolBoyz (@SchoolBoyzYT) December 31, 2022

he really colonized the avatar animation show🤣 — NÆ 🆑 (@tasteslikesalt) January 1, 2023

13years just for this lmao — maou-sama (@maouh_sama) December 31, 2022

Even, Giancarlo Volpe, known for directing and producing Avatar: The Last Airbender, posted about it on his official Twitter account, where he wrote, “In 2004 we learned that we had to change the name of our show from “Avatar” to “Avatar the Last Airbender” because James Cameron already had the rights to a movie called Avatar.

Now the sequel is called “The Way of Water.”

If part 3 is called “The Firebending Masters” we riot”

In 2004 we learned that we had to change the name of our show from “Avatar” to “Avatar the Last Airbender” because James Cameron already had the rights to a movie called Avatar. Now the sequel is called “The Way of Water.” If part 3 is called “The Firebending Masters” we riot — Giancarlo Volpe (@Giancarlo_Volpe) December 4, 2022

For the unversed, the series The Last Airbender is about the journey of a 12-year-old boy Aang, the current and the last survivor of the Air Nomads, who, along with his friends, strive to end the Fire nation’s war against the other elemental nations.

What do you think of it? Is James Cameron really copying Avatar: The Last Airbender?

