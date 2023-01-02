A lot of hopes were hooked to the release of the Magnum Opus of the decade, Avatar: The Way Of Water. The sequel to James Cameron’s 2009 monster of a movie, the film came in 13 years after the release of its predecessor and was destined to spread like wildfire and it did. As we speak, it continues to shatter record after record and reach its ultimate goal, slow but steady. The film has been received warmly by the audience and the critics member too. But it also leaves them with some very serious questions. One of which is who is Eywa?

Avatar is a story set on an Island far away from Earth, Pandora. Populated by blue giant humanoids, the planet worships a phenomenon called the Eywa. While everyone uses feminine pronouns to address her, no one knows if it is just a tree, an alien, or something else. All we know is that she has some very spiritual and fascinating healing powers which have kept the show running for the Na’vi folks.

James Cameron’s films are all about dissecting and finding things that are beyond what’s visible. Now theories have already got on the job to find out who Eywa from Avatar: The Way Of Water is exactly. And turns out that the most popular of them all thinks that the dirty like figure that the Na’vi hold so close to their hearts is nothing else but a mushroom. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Yes, you read that right. According to CBR, a latest theory says that Avatar’s Eywa is nothing but a Mushroom that the Na’vi people worship and get themselves healed. The explanation for this refers at how the film is about connection and forming bonds. The forest is connected to one another through the bonds and it communicated through it. Such a connection is also found on Earth but in a more simple way. It is the fungal networks beneath the soil that connect acres of forest. This makes Eywa a mushroom. Only Cameron can clarify.

Meanwhile, Avatar 3, 4 & 5 are already on the track for James Cameron, but he says they won’t release soon just because they are done. As per ComicBook, Avatar: The Way Of Water director said, “They exist. These stories exist. We know exactly what we’re doing. We know what these movies are gonna be. We just have to go through the process of getting them done. So, you know ideally two years from now, [Avatar] 3 comes out. Ideally maybe 3 years after that 4 comes out and then ideally maybe a couple of years after that 5 comes out.”

He added, “So we won’t be away from the marketplace, so we’ll have that sense of a persistent world and ongoing story that I think people want. If they’re going to invest in these characters, they’re going to invest in this world, we want to give it to them in a regular cadence, ideally, and that was the game plan. That’s one of the reasons we were gone so long.”

