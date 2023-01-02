James Cameron is a creative genius when it comes to filmmaking. His latest release, Avatar 2 (Avatar: The Way Of Water) is an example of utter dedication and superlative making. Thankfully, his art isn’t just restricted to good talks as the man actually carries the credibility of delivering billion-dollar films. Now, the 68-year-old has a golden chance of creating history and below is all you need to know!

Known for giving some iconic violent films, Cameron shifted gears two and a half decades ago. He made one of the most celebrated romantic films of all time, Titanic. Not just highly positive reviews but the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet went on to shatter box office records. In the lifetime run, it garnered a whopping $2.20 billion, as per Box Office Mojo.

After Titanic, James Cameron’s 12-year gap saw him creating a visual masterpiece in the form of Avatar. Back then, it set high standards in the world of motion capture and VFX. The film had long legs at the box office and thanks to several re-runs, a historic collection of $2.92 billion came in. To date, it holds the record of being the highest-grossing film of all time.

Now, James Cameron is back with another gap of 12 years to deliver another visual treat. His Avatar 2 is fetching love and appreciation in the form of solid box office numbers. So far, the film has earned $1.37 billion and will be soon touching the $1.5 billion mark. Post that, the milestone of $2 billion looks very much achievable.

With Avatar 2, it is very much assured that James Cameron will hit the hattrick of $2 billion films. He’ll be the only filmmaker to achieve this feat. As of now, Cameron and Russo Brothers are at a tie with two $2 billion films. Russo Brothers have Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame in the $2 billion club at the worldwide box office.

