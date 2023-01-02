James Cameron’s Avatar 2 witnessed an upward graph yet again, all thanks to the New Year holidays. Across the globe, the film is holding very well at the box office and soon going to hit the $1.5 billion milestone. In the latest update of the worldwide collection, the magnum opus is all set to cross Top Gun: Maverick’s lifetime.

Avatar: The Way Of Water is living up to its positive feedback and worldwide critical acclaim. Of course, some are harshly comparing it with the first part and trying to look down on the collection of The Way Of Water. In reality, it’s all set to become the highest-grossing film among 2022’s releases and is just inches away from doing that.

As per Deadline, Avatar 2 has earned $1.379 billion at the worldwide box office at the end of the New Year’s weekend. Out of this huge total, $957 million has come from international territories, while the rest of the numbers are from North America. As of now, The Way Of Water is the 15th highest-grossing film of all time. It is now close to Top Gun: Maverick‘s $1.48 billion, which will be crossed very soon.

Meanwhile, Avatar 2 maker James Cameron recently told ‘Esquire Middle East’ that he is no longer interested in fetishizing guns in his action scenes given the rampant gun violence in the US. He revealed trimming violence from the film.

“I actually cut about 10 minutes of the movie targeting gunplay action,” Cameron said, quoted by Variety. “I wanted to get rid of some of the ugliness, to find a balance between light and dark. You have to have conflict, of course. Violence and action are the same things, depending on how you look at it. This is the dilemma of every action filmmaker, and I’m known as an action filmmaker.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

