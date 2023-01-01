There was good growth all over again for Avatar: The Way of Water on Saturday as 13 crores* came in and that’s on the expected lines as well. In fact last weekend the growth was excellent as the film had jumped by around 50% and in the process had even touched the 20 crores mark. Though the growth was comparatively lesser this Saturday, it was still good enough to lend a very healthy daily total.

In fact, the film could have possibly added a crore or two to the total but then it was New Year’s eve and patrons in the big cities in particular tend to indulge in revelries. As a result, evening and night shows were impacted, though premium IMAX properties were still running to capacity till the evening at least. There would be good occupancy all over again on Sunday, though again from evening onwards there would be a dip in footfalls evidenced as the holiday season would be finally coming to a close.

The film has collected 313 crores* so far and with this, it’s just about 50 crores away from Avengers: Endgame lifetime total in India (364 crores). There would be close to 15 crores accumulated today and that will further reduce the margin. From here, 3-4 crores would come on a daily basis till Thursday, which means by the time the third week is through, it would be a fight to the finish for the James Cameron-directed biggie to emerge as the biggest Hollywood film ever in India.

All time blockbuster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

