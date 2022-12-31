What a tremendous feat this has turned out to be. In just 15 days, Hollywood biggie Avatar: The Way of Water has entered the 300 Crore Club. It could well have done that in two weeks itself but then in the first week, it missed scoring 200 by a jiffy and then it missed out on a century by a brief margin in the second week. The shortfall of 10 crores was taken care of on the third Friday when the film managed a huge haul all over again.

This can well be seen from the fact that while Thursday’s collections were 9 crores, Friday saw an increase in numbers with 10 crores* more coming in. That’s what has pushed the total to 300 crores*, which is absolutely amazing. As has always been the case with the film, it will see very good growth again today, especially due to this being New Year’s weekend, though Sunday would be relatively muted since finally, the holiday season would be coming to a close.

From here, Avatar: The Way of Water would be aiming to go past Avengers: End Game lifetime total of 364 crores and that would be comfortably possible since the next big release Pathaan arrives on 25th January, hence the Hollywood biggie would have a lot to time to earn till then.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

