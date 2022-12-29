From the past few days, Bollywood celebrities have been flying out of the town to ring in the new year with their loved ones. Right from Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, to Aayush Sharma-Arpita Khan Sharma with family, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani and others who’s who of B-Town has been making fashion splash at the airport. The latest one to make a late night appearance is Ananya Panday who was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport.

This morning, we also saw Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arriving separately at the airport for different flights to reach the same destination. The video has gone viral for all the right reasons.

For the airport appearance, Ananya Panday opted for comfy attire that included a grey hoodie paired with a dark blue night trousers. Opting for no makeup look, she let her shoulder cut hair down while rounding off her look with glasses. The actress was seen carrying a pink neck pillow, a yellow handbag, and white shoes. Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens trolled for different reasons.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Akele Jane m kyaa prblm hn …enjoy apne soul k.saat b krskhtaa hn insaan zaroori nhii har br loogu p depend rhe agr vo nhii toh hm nhi.” Another joked, “Lgta hai breakup hogya iska bhi.”

“Nhiii Ayaan Khan k sath ja rhi hai,” wrote a third user.

While the fourth one said, “Jane do, bohot struggle Kiya ha bechare ne.” Check out the video below shared by Instagram Page Instant Bollywood:

On the work front, Ananya Panday, who recently faced the box office failure of her last film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda, will next be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Dream Girl 2 opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

