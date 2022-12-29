Kareena Kapoor Khan is keeping her yearly ritual alive this time and is currently vacationing in Gstaad which is a beautiful location in the Swiss alps. The actress couldn’t go in the last two years because of the global pandemic but has gone there this year with her entire family including husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and her two cute sons – Taimur and Jeh. Earlier today, Kareena shared a picture from the vacation and netizens on social media are now reacting to Tim sucking onto a lollipop in it and joking around the same. Scroll below to take a look at it.

Kareena is massively popular among her fans and enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 9 million followers on Instagram. She often treats her fans with exclusive pictures of her personal life including husband and kids on the photo-sharing site and we can’t get enough of their royalness!

Now sharing the picture from Gstaad, Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned it, “The countdown begins… 29-12-2022 🇨🇭What is that in Tim’s mouth? Strawberry lollipop anyone?” The picture is adorable and the family is surely having a great time there.

Reacting to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s picture on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Taimur biri kyu pi raha hai”

Another user commented, “Taimur sutta maar rha hai 😂”

A third user commented, “Taimur cigarette pine laga kyaaa😂😂😂😂”

Netizens never miss an opportunity to joke around star kids and how.

What are your thoughts on netizens now joking around Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest upload on Instagram? Tell us in the space below.

