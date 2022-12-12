Palak Tiwari has been grabbing eyeballs over her camaraderie with Ibrahim Ali Khan for a while now. It all began when the couple was first spotted together on a date night. It was quite a surprise for many who didn’t even know they were friends in the first place. But it looks like their bond has intensified as the rumoured lovebirds attended a concert and twinned in black. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Post Malone performed in Mumbai yesterday. Glimpses of his spectacular concert are viral all over the internet. Star kids from the Bollywood industry including Ahan Shetty, Ibrahim and Palak were seen attending the concert along with Janhvi Kapoor’s best friend Orhan Awatramani.

Palak Tiwari truly made heads turn in a s*xy black top setting a busty display. She paired it with black denim, making for a pretty cool avatar which was apt for a concert night. Hair tied in a bun along with a pair of hoop earrings completed her look. Ibrahim Ali Khan, on the other hand, was seen donning a black coloured vest and complementing it with black loose denim.

Netizens couldn’t help but notice how Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan went together but smartly dodged clicking any pictures together. They not only bombarded the comment section with questions regarding their rumoured relationship but also dragged their parents into it.

A user wrote, “Kareena Ki bahu banegi Kya”

Another commented, “Ye soha Ali khan lg ri h..wo Saif Ali khan”

“Beta papa ke raste mae chalte hua,” read a comment.

A comment read, “Kareena kaise lagee ge as a sasu ma”

“Palak yr😮….. Inke parents allow kese krte h yar ese aadhe Adhe kapdo me ldko k sath chipkne k. Liye,” another trolled.

Check out the pictures ft Palak Tiwari below:

