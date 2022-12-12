Rhea Chakraborty ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has been under the public radar. After SSR’s death, his family accused her of torturing him mentally and even claimed that she is allegedly responsible for his death. She has been getting summoned by the ED for the drug case after the actor’s death as she was Sushant’s then alleged girlfriend. Now Rhea is once again trying to get back to her usual life, but the netizens can’t stop trolling her. Check out as she once again got trolled after attending last night’s event.

For the unversed, Rhea has been hitting the headlines for quite some time as her dating rumours with Bunty Sajdeh (brother of Seema Sajdeh) is doing rounds in the media. Even though there’s been no announcement from either of them, it seems quite serious.

Now coming back to last night’s event, where Rhea Chakraborty looked very pretty in a black and silver sequinned crop top which she paired with a black satin skirt and a green wrap shrug. She completed her look with silver jewellery, black heels and glammed makeup. However, netizens were not quite happy to see her gracing the event.

As soon as the video was shared by Instant Bollywood’s Instagram page, netizens started pouring their hatred full comments towards her. While one wrote, ‘Sushant singh rajput‘ with a few emojis, another one penned, ‘Yeh mari nahi abhi thak zinda hai’. One of the comments can be read as, “Waah ye phir se bollywood me entry kar gai case me jab cbi wale pooch rhe the to bol rhi thi ki middle class family se belong karti hu”. A few called her ‘Bhand aurat’, ‘Aek thi dayan’.

Well, what are your thoughts about Rhea Chakraborty making an entrance in Bollywood once again? Let us know in the comments!

