Ranveer Singh is busy with promotions for his upcoming film Cirkus once again with director Rohit Shetty, and both this actor and director are known to be mass entertainers. Ranveer Singh often becomes the b*tt of a joke for his off-the-charts energy and his quirky fashion statements. This time the actor got trolled once again by the netizens during one of his promotions.

He will be portraying a double role in this movie opposite Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The trailer of this film was electrifying and the promotions are too, where Ranveer is seen carrying his own speaker for a promotion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a recent promotion clip posted by the Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Ranveer Singh yet again gets trolled for his antiques by the netizens. The video was posted on Instagram and it started a string of trolling comments, like an user saying, “Rohit Shetty be like — bhot bada galti ho gya re baba isko movie me le kar 😂😂😂😂” [It’s been a huge mistake to take him in the movie]. One pointing to the speaker carried by him said, “Ye banda khud ke speakers leke ghumta hai ..I mean kahan se laata hai ye energy insane.” Someone even called him a perfect choice for the movie saying, “Perfect candidate for cirkus name movie🤣🤣joker hi hai sahi me”. Some of the other comments were like,”Cartoon network 😂” “Speaker carry karne wala bechara embarrassment ke mare marne wala that” “Overacting ki wholesale dukan 😂😂”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

One even commented about his shirt saying, “Is that Deepika’s top what ranveer is wearing,” well, Ranveer is widely known for his out-of-the-box fashion so who knows! The trolling and criticising will not change the fact that he is a very versatile actor and has done some commendable work over the span of his career till now. Talking about his hit franchise, Singham Rohit declared that Deepika Padukone will be playing a lady cop in the third part of the movie.

As for the movie, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh, will be released on 23rd December.

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Heaps Praises On New Twitter Chief Elon Musk For Standing Alone Against ‘Ruling Government’ But Getting No Support From ‘Wokes’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News