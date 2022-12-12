Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in glory after the rave reviews of his latest release, Freddie, has been linked with quite a few Bollywood beauties but there has not been any confirmation though, but recently, the actor made some juicy revelations about his love life that will clear all your doubts.

Kartik’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 broke Bollywood’s dry spell and went on to become a hit after many box office failures. His hard work is finally paying off, and is getting the desired success he wanted, but still, his personal life draws in a lot of attention since he is one of the eligible bachelors of Bollywood.

Previously on some occasions, Kartik Aaryan was linked with Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and last but not least, Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan. In an exclusive interview with the Bollywood Life, the actor talked about his relationship rumours saying, ” Sometimes I really don’t know what to say, yes earlier I used to get affected but not now. All I worry about is that these rumours don’t spoil their friendship with them.”

Kartik further added, “I don’t understand from where these stories come as there is no truth at all, no base, I mean, were you at the restaurant with me, or anywhere that you are writing with so much assurity”. He even went on to say that these are all just rumours or fictional stories, and the ones writing about these should also start writing screenplays for movies.

A few days back, he even spoke about his marriage plans and said there is no pressure from his family; currently, he is more focused on his career but also keeps an open mind. On the professional front, he will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha once again, reprising his crackling chemistry with Kiara Advani.

