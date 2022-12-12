It looks like media portals know about celebrities more than themselves. There have been random rumours floating around about the possible marriage of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. All eyes have been on Janhvi Kapoor, and Navya Naveli Nanda’s love lives as well. Amidst it all, the latest reports suggest Salman Khan and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Pooja Hegde are romantically involved. Scroll below for the actual truth!

A recent report suggested that Salman has been spending a lot of time with Pooja. The couple has fallen in love and as a result of it; the superstar has also signed the actress in two of his upcoming films. The self-proclaimed critic had previously spread rumours of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s romance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now a source close to Salman Khan has rubbished all of these rumours in a conversation with the Times Of India. “Woh log jo aise wahiyat khabar phailate hain, kuch to sharm karo (those who spread such irresponsible rumours should have some shame). The girl (Pooja Hegde) is Salman’s daughter’s age. Just because they are doing a film together (Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan) some idiots may feel it is good publicity for the film. But it is embarrassing,” added a friend of the superstar.

The report also suggests that Salman Khan doesn’t get bothered by such reports. “Salman doesn’t care. He doesn’t react to rumours about him,” adds the source.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is a part of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which stars Salman Khan as the leading man. The film will also witness Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Ram Charan, and Daggubati Venkatesh amongst others in pivotal roles.

The actress will be next seen in Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez alongside.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Pathaan: Deepika Padukone & Shah Rukh Khan Bring Out ‘Besharam Rang’ Of Netizen Who Goes “They Look So F*cking S*xy” – Check Out The Most Thirsty Comments!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News