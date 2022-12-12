Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Vaveli Nanda is carving her own career amidst all the glitz and glamour she has been brought up to, but it is not so hard to get rid of the limelight. In the past few months, Navya’s relationship rumours with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi have been doing the rounds online. Things might have gotten a little intense this weekend as they were spotted together; read on to find out what happened!

Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan, and recently, she started her own podcast called What The Hell Navya.She even collaborated with her mother and grandmother Jaya Bachchan for the same, where they shared individual opinions, shared experiences on several matters. Siddhant too, is doing well for himself, carving his own niche by trying out different genres in Bollywood.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the unversed, the two were rumoured to be dating for quite some time, but there wasn’t any confirmation from both the party. But on Saturday they exited a party together at night. It was the birthday party of Bandish Bandits’ producer Amritpal Singh Bindra; apart from the two lovebirds, many eminent Bollywood personalities graced the party with their presence, including Shah Rukh Khan. But the netizens flooded the comment section on the video clip posted on Instagram, where Navya and Siddhant were spotted together. There were comments like, “Yeh bande ki kismat next level hai”, “When you lie and then you are caught together and then just friends 😂”, “How cute ❤️”, “them ❤❤😍😍@navyananda @siddhantchaturvedi you both are my favourite ❤❤.” While the cherry on the top was a comment by a user who joked and said, “pakde gaye.”

Watch the video here,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Earlier during the promotions of Phone Bhoot Siddhant spoke about his rumoured relationship saying that he wished that the rumours were true. The rumoured couple were spotted grooving on the dance floor together at Karan Johar’s birthday bash too.

On the professional front, Siddhant’s Phone Bhoot was not much of a success at the box office and he will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday again and Adarsh Gourav. And as for Navya Nanda, she founded a women’s health platform called Aara Health.

Must Read: Aditya Roy Kapur & Ananya Panday Looked Visibly Cosy At Kriti Sanon’s Diwali Party Amid Their Dating Rumours: “Kis Kis Ko Date Karti Hai Struggle Girl”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News