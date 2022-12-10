All eyes are on Shah Rukh Khan and his much-awaited comeback film, Pathaan. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in leading roles. Kamaal R Khan has been expressing objection to its title and claiming that will make it a disaster at the box office. Scroll below for details as fans of the leading stars school KRK in the most brutal way possible!

Pathaan will be marking the comeback of SRK after almost 4 years. The superstar was last seen in Zero which turned out to be a major box office debacle. It demanded an inspection of where the actor was going wrong with script choices. Good thing is he’s finally made smart choices and has also signed Jawan and Dunki.

In the latest tweet, KRK has spilt negativity yet again as he wrote, “Song of #Pathaan is going to release soon. Means song is releasing before the trailer. And now it’s confirmed that the name will remain #Pathaan! Means it’s also confirmed that this film will become super flop. Nobody can save it at the box office.”

KRK in the thread continued, “My calculations might be wrong. But according to my calculations #Pathaan name can’t work at the box office in today’s time.”

As expected, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone fans lost their cool in their comments section. They began slamming the self-proclaimed critic and asked him to rather stay silent.

A comment read, “Agr blockbuster hogyi tu reviews krna chor do gy? Ye b Kaho na sth.”

Another wrote, “Haan haan bhai thik ha publicity lele.”

“Kuch log be sharm hote hai..kuch logon ko har time galli sune ki aadat hoti hai…aur kuch logon ko jab tak galli na sune unke kaan me khujli hoti hai…KRK tum unme se ho jiske na sirf kaan me khujli hoti g***d me bhi khujli hoti,” a fan slammed.

Another shared, “Ye la**a #Pathaan ko flop hi bolega vo chl jayegi tb bhi aur koi review krna nahi chore ga mad**:*;d ms dhoni ke pehle bhi ye yhi bola tha ki movie chli to review dena bnd kr dega..pas PAISE CHIIYE ISKO FIR TO HEROPANTI 2 BHI ISE PASAND AA JATI HAI ISKO #krk @kamaalrkhan.”

My calculations might be wrong. But according to my calculations #Pathaan name can’t work at the box office in today’s time. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 9, 2022

