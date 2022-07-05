Deepika Padukone is one of the leading ladies of Bollywood, who, along with making her name as a talented actress, has also created a mark as a style icon. After her debut in the Kannada movie Aishwarya in 2006, she appeared in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om. Thus began her journey to becoming an acclaimed actress.

Not only did she receive praise for her skills, but she also captured the hearts of her fans with her fashion on the red carpet, in movies, and more. Through the years, she has proved that she is a Lady Boss and a pioneer in the fashion world.

To capture her essence, let’s take a look at a few of Deepika Padukone’s looks through the years. The Gehraiyaan actress was a little cautious with what she wore in the earlier years. But in the past few years, we have seen Padukone expanding her style and truly enrapturing her true mark.

In her 2007 Om Shanti Om premiere look, Deepika Padukone went with the dress code and wore an Indian ethnic piece along with the blowout makeup which was such a 00s thing.

When @deepikapadukone posed in a desi red ensemble alongside @iamsrk at the Om Shanti Om premiere.😍❤ pic.twitter.com/6UKYpYmbaJ — SAMEER RAJ ✨ (@SamSRKian_31) July 5, 2020

Since the actress started to attend the Cannes Film Festival, she has owned the fashion game. Her 2010 look from the red carpet saw her in a traditional white saree with gold details. The big border and the tiny blouse stole our hearts.

Moving forward from her ethnic looks, Deepika was a diva in this silver dress with a slit that showed off her long legs. The pumps and the bold red lipstick were a plus.

that’s hot. 🤍 deepika padukone at the gq men of the year awards, september 2011. pic.twitter.com/t9eDwlL5bE — best of deepika padukone (@bestofdpadukone) June 21, 2021

Deepika Padukone’s experimental stage started with this black cut-out gown she wore in 2014. It showed off her figure, and while she kept it simple with the accessories, the actress looked gorgeous!

Stunning as usual, actress Deepika Padukone looks statuesque in this elegant black dress pic.twitter.com/08z4935rg0 — disha-deepikumypiku (@ChowdhuryDisha) October 11, 2014

In 2015, the Cocktail actress stole the limelight with another cut-out piece. This white dress with a plunging neckline and bottom part that flows like a waterfall is everything.

• Deepika Padukone at HT most stylish awards 2015 •

She looked lovely in this Monisha Jaisingh gown 💖 pic.twitter.com/oz5jDgU8si — Deepika doing things (@deepikactivity) September 19, 2017

The Lady Boss era expanded further after Deepika wore this Johanna Ortiz suit. The ruffles on the top and the flared pants make this one of her iconic looks from all time.

Deepika Padukone wore a #JohannaOrtiz Fall 2016 suit to the "XXx: The Return of Xander Cage" Mexico City premiere. #XxXMexicoPremiere pic.twitter.com/ybMjifNfTa — The Fashion Court (@TheFashionCourt) January 6, 2017

When it comes to Deepika Padukone’s daring looks, this has to be on the top. Similar neckline to the one before, but the big brown bow is the added flavour to the white gown with train.

Deepika Padukone in a custom Peter Dundas couture gown! This is a major fashion moment! She isn’t here to play!!!#DeepikaAtCannes #Cannes2019 pic.twitter.com/YEXO23gcAp — Armixer⁷ (@bangalimixer) May 16, 2019

Sure, the actress styles for the occasion as seen here. Padukone looked nothing less than a model in this layered piece. What we like the most about this is that each piece of clothing had its own colour and design that suited well with each other.

deepika padukone for world economic forum in davos, january 2020. pic.twitter.com/oqDnJiODsP — best of deepika padukone (@bestofdpadukone) May 14, 2021

Finally, the last piece that we are going to talk about is from Cannes 2022. Deepika Padukone wowed everyone with the elegant and timeless look in an orange gown. The structural fit with a knot in the back was amazing to look at.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

