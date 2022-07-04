Ana Celia de Armas Caso aka Ana de Armas is all set to impress us with one film after another in the coming months. While Ana will soon be seen as Dani Miranda in The Gray Man (releasing where July 22) her next sees her play Marilyn Monroe in the fictionalized biographical psychological drama Blonde, releasing on September 23.

The Cuban and Spanish actress – while known for films like the psychological thriller Knock Knock and the comedy-crime film War Dogs – is a fashionista. A look at her Instagram page – which boasts 7 million followers, will prove to you how true are statement is.

Today, we talk about Ana de Armas’ fashion sense and how she slays whichever look she dons. So which looks are we talking about? Well, it’s her red carpet looks. The actress – who is all set to play Marilyn Monroe (the first two pics on her profile show how perfect she is to play the yesteryear beauty), has got donned suits and dresses of different styles on the red carpet and received tons of applauds for them.

So, without waiting a moment more, scroll below and check the 5 times Ana de Armas looked gorgeous, hot and s*xy while on the red carpet.

Ana De Armas is a fashionista who can slay in everything she wears and these red carpet looks are proof!

Lady Boss

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A N A D E A R M A S (@ana_d_armas)

For the premiere of ‘Knives Out’ at the London Film Festival, Ana De Armas slayed in an Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture creation. The actress – who is known for her love for LBDs – opted for a suit from the designer’s Fall 2019 Haute Couture collection. The look, consisting of oversized lapels, a velvet bow tie, a ruffled shirt and formal pants screamed classic and style mixed together. This androgynous look makes a very strong style statement as the black heels and pink carnation added some more colour and texture.

Ravishing In Red

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A N A D E A R M A S (@ana_d_armas)

At a Campari event in 2019, the actress who played Paloma in the James Bond movie No Time to Die, looked hot and ravishing in a red embellished dress by Versace. The dual shade gown – accessorized with heels by Jimmy Choo and jewellery by Norman Silverman, featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. The shiny red on the bust and one side of her exposed led made her look too s*xy.

Beauty In Black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A N A D E A R M A S (@ana_d_armas)

For a Cartier collection launch in 2019, Ana de Armas channelled some old-world charm in a black Giambattista Valli creation. The floor-touching dress featured an intriguing scallops lace design running vertically from her neck to the waist and then all sound it. It also incorporated flowy sleeves in black lace and gathered layers towards the hemline. With an up hairdo and minimal makeup she really does take us back in time.

Pretty In Floral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A N A D E A R M A S (@ana_d_armas)

For the Its American premiere of Knives Out – which took place at the Regency Village Theatre on November 14, 2019, Ana looked drop-dead gorgeous in a Chanel Haute Couture feather-embroidered organza dress from the Spring-Summer 2019/20 collection. The buttons down the centre of the bust, the puffed sleeves and a satin waistband ensemble paired with black Jimmy Choo satin pointy shoes and diamond studs elude a charm that screams beauty, style and innocence.

Shinny Star In Sequins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A N A D E A R M A S (@ana_d_armas)

The then first-time Golden Globes nominee arrived at the award show in 2019 looking s*xy and stunning in a sparkling strapless Ralph & Russo ball gown -complete with pockets! Ana De Armas styled her look with hair perfectly pinned back into an elegant low-ponytail, Tiffany & Co’s diamond drop earrings and necklace and Jimmy Choo shoes. For her makeup, she went for a minimal look but added some bright red lipstick.

Isn’t Ana De Armas’ red carpet game on another level! Which of these looks was your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

