Rihanna is a style icon and has been one for years now. Her dressing is not just bold and experimental but also one of a kind as she has pulled off a few of the most controversial looks of the red carpet ever. Back in 2011, the Diamond singer attended the Grammys in a sheer gown studded with striped feathers and let’s just say she made sure nobody looks away from her. Curious to know more? Let’s dive right in!

For the unversed, Ri was previously in the news when she made her first ever public appearance since the birth of her first child with beau A$AP Rocky. She announced her pregnancy at the beginning of this year and even made it a point to flaunt her baby bump in style. Her iconic black lingerie-inspired robe will stay with us probably forever.

Back in 2011, Rihanna was known for having the subtle red hair for the longest time, it was a part of her identity. At the Grammys that year, she was spotted wearing a beautiful white off-shoulder gown which was studded in feathers and kept only a part of her body hidden. The rest was completely see-through and if anyone could do it back in the day, it was bad girl Riri.

The lining of the feather kept her n*pples hidden while her n*de coloured th*ng made it look like she was wearing almost nothing underneath. The dress had a furry tail alongside the bodycon pattern which made the overall look even more stunning. Rihanna opted to keep the look, otherwise simple, as her red hair stood in contrast with the dress and she went with only a bunch of rings in accessories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fanpage | RihannaNavy | RU (@dramamamafrankiestein)

In lipstick, Rihanna’s red glossy choice was heard to miss and when combined with light eye makeup, it totally fit well. Have a look.

