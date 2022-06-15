Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of the most adorable couples in Hollywood. Tom Holland made his Marvel debut with Captain America: Civil War in 2016 and it was 2017 when Zendaya joined MCU and met the actor on the sets of the film. They have been really good friends since forever but started dating in 2021 when they were first spotted kissing in the car and their pictures went crazy viral on social media. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Holland enacted Rihanna and Zen enacted Bruno Mars during their ‘Lip Sync Battle’. Scroll below to watch their performances.

Advertisement

The video was shared on Comedy Central UK’s YouTube channel in January 2021 and has over 3.7 million views on the video-sharing site. The video also has over 91k likes and that honestly is just huge. It was the semi-final of the Lip Sync Battle Tournament and who do you think would have won this?

Advertisement

Tom Holland performed on Rihanna’s iconic song ‘Umbrella’ and literally owned the stage. Even Zendaya was left surprised and amazed at how brilliant his Spider-Man co-star performed on the stage.

Zendaya on the other hand performed on ‘24k Magic’ by Bruno Mars and well, her performance was equally impressive.

Take a look at their lip sync battle here:

We are blown away by how incredibly talented these two actors are!

Also, Tom Holland and Zendaya are totally made for each other. Reacting to their video on YouTube, a fan commented, “Zendaya’s face was like “Why am I even gonna try? This man is killing it” hahaha Loved it.” Another user commented, “I can never get bored of watching this, both performances were great. The control of Toms’ final flip was insane.” A third user commented, “Dude, both presentations were top tier. But Tom’s performance was so beautiful and passionate. I can really feel he put 10,000% of him on it. You can really he see he is +S class performer.”

Did y’all like Tom Holland and Zendaya’s lip sync battle performance? Who, according to you, nailed it? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Christian Bale Was Once Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting His Mother & Sister In His Hotel Suite, Who Then Filed A Police Case On Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram