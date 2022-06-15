Hollywood’s oscar-winning winning actor Christian Bale is very famous for the insane transformation he dedicatedly undergoes for his roles. However back in 2008, the Batman actor made headlines but for all the wrong reasons.

Bale, who himself is a father to two beautiful kids, did not share a good bond with his family, especially his mother and sister. Talking about this, did you know the actor was once arrested? Read on to know the whole story.

In 2008 Christian Bale was basking in the glorious success of his film Batman sequel, The Dark Knight. The actor was hitting the headlines for killing it as Batman in the film. However, right after attending the European premiere of his film, the actor was arrested and the reason for this was his mother, Jenny and sister, Sharon.

For the unversed, Christian Bale’s mother (Jenny) and sister (Sharon) had filed a case against the actor and had accused the Batman actor of assaulting them at his suite at the Dorchester hotel in park lane. The two had reported this alleged incident at Hampshire police station which was then passed on to the Metropolitan police station. According to reports by Scotland Yard, after being called in for questioning by the officials, Bale himself arrived at the Belgravia police station and was questioned for four hours straight. The Dark Knight fame was then released on bail.

When asked about this, Bale denied the allegations and called the incident “a deeply personal matter”. The matter was later dismissed by the officials due to a lack of evidence.

On the professional front, Bale is all set to play the evil Gorr the god butcher in Marvel’s upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder. Fans can’t help but go bonkers to see Chris Hemsworth and Christian locking horns in the most awaited MCU film.

