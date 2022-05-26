Christian Bale is an acclaimed actor, praised for the range in the roles he takes. The most memorable ones include Batman in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises trilogy, American Psycho, The Machinist, and more. Currently, the actor is busy with his MCU debut in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Bale will be seen as Gorr the God Butcher in the Chris Hemsworth starrer. Recently, a trailer for the upcoming movie was released. His look at the villain became sensational, and fans compared it to that of Voldemort. Several similarities were drawn between the two.

While Christian Bale is famous for his work and talent, there is another side of him that is less known. Back in 2012, the Ford Vs Ferrari actor hit the headlines after his former publicist, Harrison Cheung, revealed details about Bale’s alleged dark side. The most shocking of them all was Christian being mean to little girls.

In the book Christian Bale: The Inside Story of the Darkest Batman, Cheung claimed that when the actor was approached by fans he became angry with them. Instead of being flattered by the attention Bale would “lecture little girls about being rude and intrusive until tears streamed down their faces, and their parents tugged them away from our table,” it read.

The publicist also detailed another alleged incident where Christian received a fan letter but said that the person who sent it should be “eliminated.” “A screwdriver thrust thru the eyeball into the brain prevents any screaming. Let me know how it goes,” Bale said as per Harrison Cheung.

Meanwhile, Christian Bale is receiving a lot of praise for his role in the upcoming MCU film just through the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer. Fans are excited to see how well the actor settles into his role as Gorr. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

