Kourtney Kardashian was advised to drink Travis Barker’s semen to help with fertility. The newlyweds are having a romantic honeymoon in Italy and have been sharing photos from the same on their Instagram. For the unversed, Kravis had their third wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy, after getting legally married in a courthouse in the US just a few days ago.

The Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer shared glimpses from their magical, fairytale-like wedding in the Dolce & Gabbana castle. Kourt’s family, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, and Barker’s family, along with other close friends, attended the ceremony.

Anyone who is following The Kardashians would know that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are trying to have a baby together. Though the two are already parents from separate partners, the couple wishes to expand their family more. However, in the past episodes, fans have been made aware that it is not as easy for them to conceive a child.

Kourtney Kardashian has consulted an IVF expert, but as the treatment failed, it seems like she is resorting to other means. In the recent episode of the Kar-Jenner clan’s reality show, Kourt revealed to her Ayurvedic cleanse expert the latest suggestion made by her doctor, and it is quite shocking. Kardashian star spoke about her thyroid and said, “I can’t remember what he said if it was low or high.”

“But he told us, well, he told me, that the thing that would help it was drinking [Travis’] c*me, like, four times a week,” Kourtney added. “I love this doctor,” Travis Barker replied. However, the couple didn’t do that and continued with a different cleanse. Meanwhile, as the couple is busy with their post-wedding plans, the internet is buzzing with her wedding dress, but not for good reasons.

Though many loved Kourtney Kardashian’s Dolce & Gabbana mini dress and cathedral-length veil and Travis Barker’s tux, some are slamming the reality star for choosing wedding fits that represented the Virgin Mary. Fans have said that they are mocking Catholicism through the dress.

