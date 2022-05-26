We saw in the previous days how the now ‘widely known’ Camille Vasquez claimed her client Johnny Depp helped ex-wife Amber Heard bag a role in Aquaman. The actress’ first reaction was ‘excuse me?’ and went on to say that she grabbed that role via audition. JD is now reacting to the claims and detailing how he contributed to the entire process. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Johnny was in a multi-film deal with Warner Bros in the past. Everyone knows about the Fantastic Beasts franchise and how he was later ousted from the third instalment post his loss in the UK libel trial. He claims that connection helped him to contribute to Amber’s entry into Jason Momoa starrer.

When asked by his legal team that Amber Heard testified how he “did not assist her in getting that role in Aquaman”, Johnny Depp responded, “It’s not exactly true.”

Johnny Depp then went on to recall that the audition was scheduled for 24th September 2015 and he remembers it because his band the ‘Hollywood Vampires’ was set to perform that day at the Rock and Rio festival.

“Ms Heard had wanted to come with me and Whitney, her sister, had come as well” but Amber Heard had to return as she had an audition in Los Angeles.

“And that audition was at Warner Bros. Whatever film it was,” he added. Johnny Depp further explained how the Aquaman shooting was set to take place in Australia which was a point of concern to Amber and Warnes Bros.

Detailing how he helped Amber Heard, Johnny added, “For a few years I had had a multi-film deal with Warner Bros so I knew these people, I had been on films with them so she asked me if I would speak to them. So I called and spoke to ‘the three upper echelon Warner executives’: Kevin Tsujihara, Sue Kroll, and Craig Silverstein.”

When asked about the result of it all, Johnny Depp concluded, “I can only say that ultimately she did get the job in the film so hopefully I suppose I had curbed their worries to some degree.”

One could only see Amber Heard sarcastically smirk during JD’s testimony.

