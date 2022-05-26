Johnny Depp claims a series of abusive texts read aloud at the defamation trial against Amber Heard wasn’t sent by him. The ongoing trial, which started on 11 April, was extended by a week and is said to have its closing statement made on 27 May now. The past month has been filled with the buzz around this high-profile case.

Recently, Kate Moss, Depp’s ex, testified in court regarding Heard’s claim of him pushing her down the stairs. Through her virtual appearance, Moss denied the allegations and said that she slid down the stairs, hurting her back, while the actor wasn’t even in the room.

Now, Johnny Depp returned to the stand and Amber Heard’s legal team cross-examined him about some past text messages. These included one that wished Amber dead and one sent to a friend about having s*x with another woman. “Right!!! Exactly!!! Molly’s p*ssy is RIGHTFULLY MINE!!!!” it read. “Should I not just bust in and remove the hinges tonight???”

“‘I want to change her understanding of what it is like to be thrashed about like a pleading Mackerel…I NEED. I WANT. I TAKE,” the text continued. However, Johnny Depp claimed these weren’t sent from him and even suggested that Amber Heard’s team could have fabricated them. “You could have written up last night. You can pull what you like, I’ve never said those words. There’s not enough hubris in me to say anything like that,” Depp said.

Previously, before the trial started, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s legal team was allowed to access Heard’s phone to prove that the photos of her with a bruise were also fabricated. JD had alleged that the injuries that Amber had claimed to sustain after the actor had hit her were fake.

Each day brings new details regarding Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship. JD has garnered huge support from fans and many celebs.

