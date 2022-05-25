Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case is getting murkier day by day. Ever since they began to testify against each other, new sets of allegations and revelations surface on social media, every now and then. Amber and Johnny’s legal media trail has left their fans divided into two trying to figure out who’s right and who’s wrong.

Now in the latest development, Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriend Kate Moss has outright denied Amber Heard’s claim of him pushing her down the stairs. Read on the scoop below:

Kate Moss in his latest virtual appearance in the courtroom testified against Amber Heard’s claims of Depp, ‘kicking’ & ‘pushing’ her. Johnny Depp’s lawyer asked Kate if she ever visited GoldenEye in Jamaica while in a relationship with Depp further asking if anything happened there. Explaining the entire scenario, Moss said that she wasn’t pushed but she slid down hurting her back.

Johnny Depp’s former girlfriend Kate Moss said in the courtroom, “We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did and there had been a rainstorm and as I left the room I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back. And I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain and he came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

Earlier, Amber Heard also claimed that Depp called her a f*****g p***y. She was heard saying in front of the court, “She (Whitney) threw herself in the line of fire. She was trying to get Johnny to stop. Her back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her … I don’t hesitate and wait, I instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs. I, for the first time, hit him, square in the face. And he didn’t push my sister down the stairs. Up to that point in our relationship, I hadn’t even landed one on Johnny. Johnny looked stunned and then laughed at me, and then lunges at me again.”

Speaking about Johnny Depp and Kate Moss, the duo shared a romantic relationship back in the 90s when Depp was 31 and she was just 20. Soon after their PDA and love affair became the talk of the town until pictures of their verbal brawl in public had surfaced on the web and went viral. Depp had even accepted being responsible for their relationship hitting the rock bottom.

