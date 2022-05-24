It’s a great day for the Indian Justin Bieber Fans as the most loved singer who has given us some insane chartbusters is all set to return back to our country after 5 whole years. Yup, you read that absolutely right.

Justin last visited India back in May 2017 for his Purpose World Tour and performed his concert at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Well, this time the singer has chosen India’s capital, Delhi to host his concert.

Recently, Justin Bieber confirmed that he would be visiting and will be performing in India once again, on October 18 as part of his Justice international tour. The said concert will be taking place in Delhi. It is to be noted that this will be the first-ever stadium concert held by an international artist.

Talking about the deets on Justin Bieber’s concert in India as a part of his Justice international tour is going to be organized by BookMyShow and Live Nation. The concert ticket will be on sale from June 4 at 12 p.m. IST on the BookMyShow site. On June 2, the pre-sale period will open. As per reports by DNA, BookMyShow is selling around 43,000 tickets for Justin’s concert and the prices for it are starting at 4,000/-.

Bieber Fans are you even listening?!

Apart from India, Justin’s concerts are also taking place in Mexico, Italy, Scandinavia, South America, South Africa, and the Middle East. His Justin international tour will come to an end in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand in 2022. By the start of 2023, Bieber will also perform in the United Kingdom, Europe. Dubai, Bahrain, Sydney, Manila, Amsterdam, London,

Are you excited to visit Justin Bieber’s concert? Let us know your answers in the comments below!

