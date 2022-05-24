Could Blake Lively be replacing Amber Heard in Aquaman 2? Ever since the Johnny Depp case started, fans have been demanding to remove Heard from the upcoming Aquaman sequel. They are furious over JD losing his roles, especially as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

For those who don’t know, after Amber made accusations of facing abuse from Johnny, the actor was removed from many big franchises. He lost his roles and reputation and even once said that Hollywood “boycotted” him. Depp claims that the allegations against him are false. Ever since the defamation trial began, more and more support has poured in for the actor.

Along with immense support, what has also emerged are a few petitions. There are already two petitions to bring back Johnny Depp for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 running. Some people also started one to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2. Now, a new petition on Change.org has started. It is for Blake Lively replacing Heard in the Jason Momoa movie.

It’s only the fans as of now who want Blake Lively as Mera in Aquaman 2 and not Amber Heard. But who knows, maybe this can become a reality. Currently, the petition has over 5000 signatures and states, “she (Heard) seems to have lied about being abused… she seems to be the abuser… she ruined the career of Johnny Depp bcoz of her lies.”

Meanwhile, as the defamation trial enters its last week, a few more people will be testifying in the court. It was recently reported that DC Films head Walter Hamada will deny the actress’ claims about her role being cut from the sequel.

This pretty much shatters netizens’ dreams, who started the petition for Blake Lively to replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on the Johnny Depp case!

